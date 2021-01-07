Thursday, Jan. 7
- Movers and Shakers, White County’s Business Professionals Networking Group, meets every Thursday at Indiana University Health White Memorial Hospital, Hibner Conference Room, 8 a.m.
- Burnettsville Town Council Meeting ~ Burnettsville Community Center, 7 p.m.
- Twin Lakes AMVETS regular meetings ~ first Thursday of each month at the post located at 219 Northwestern, Monticello, new members welcome, 7 p.m.
- Libanus Masonic Lodge No. 154 F.&A.M of Monticello Stated Meeting ~ first Thursday of every month at the lodge, W. M. Brock Suhr, 7:30 p.m.
- Mourning and Dancing Grief Support Group ~ first Thursday of every month, Bethany Presbyterian Church, 3305 Longlois Drive, Lafayette, adults and young adults are welcome, for more information call 765-447-2662.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Thursday, Climbers Group/Community Foundation Building, 1001 Airport Road, Monticello, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 8
- Rotary Club of Monticello ~ every Friday, Brandywine Convention Center, lunch and a short program, noon.
- Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Merit Board ~ Jan. 1 meeting rescheduled due to holiday, noon.
- American Legion Post 81 ~ Chef Dee will be serving Baked Steak, Tilapia or Butterfly Shrimp from 5-7 p.m., with DJ Huddy playing from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Monticello Eagles Bingo ~ every Friday, public invited, 6:30 p.m.
- Narcotics Anonymous ~ every Friday, Monticello United Methodist Church, 200 S. Main St., Monticello, 7 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Friday, Water Tower Group, Remington Library, 105 Ohio St., Remington, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ every Friday, New Hope Group, Monon Methodist Church, 501 N. Market St., Monon, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Friday, Delphi Last Stop, 231 S. Indiana St., Delphi, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 9
- American Legion Post 81 ~ Legion will “un-decorate” for Christmas at 9 a.m. Volunteers are needed and will be given a free lunch/drink following.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Saturday, Monticello Saturday Night Live, Community Foundation Building, 1001 Airport Road, Monticello, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 10
- Knights of Columbus Bingo ~ every Sunday, public invited, doors open at 5 p.m., early bird games begin at 6:30 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ every Sunday, New Hope Church, Monon Methodist Church, 501 N. Market St., Monon, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 11
- Kiwanis Meeting ~ every Monday, Brandywine Convention Center, lunch and a short program – serving the children of Monticello and the world, for more information call 574-870-3996, noon.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Monday, The Big Book Study, Sculpture’s Building, 304 S. Sixth St., Monticello, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, noon.
- American Legion Post 81 ~ Executive Board meeting, 5 p.m.
- White County Food Pantry ~ noon to 3:15 p.m. and from 5:45-7:30 p.m. every Monday.
- American Legion Post 75 Delphi meeting ~ second Monday of each month, 3079 N 900 W, Post Commander Michael E. Sanson, all Veterans are invited to attend, www.legionpostdelphi.com, 7 p.m.
- Monticello-Union Township Public Library Board Meeting ~ 321 W. Broadway St., Monticello, 7 p.m.
- Narcotics Anonymous ~ every Monday, Monticello United Methodist Church, 200 S. Main St., Monticello, 7 p.m.
- Women in Touch of Monticello ~ meet every Monday, support group for women struggling with emotional turmoil, for information call 765-412-8161.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Monday, Renegades Group, Faith Covenant Church, 570 S. Maple St., Monticello, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.
- Knights of Columbus – St. John Neumann Council 6955 ~ meets the second Monday of each month at the K of C Hall, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 12
-White County Airport Board of Aviation Commissioners ~ Regular Meeting, Airport Conference Room, 2222 S. Airport Rd., second Tuesday of the month, 10 a.m.
- White County Amateur Radio Society ~ USA Restaurant, Reynolds, second Tuesday of the month, 7 p.m.
- Town of Chalmers Council ~ Regular meeting, Chalmers Town Hall, 205 E. Walnut St., Chalmers, second and fourth Tuesdays, 7 p.m.
- Twin Lakes Board of School Trustees ~ Central Office unless otherwise posted, 565 S. Main St., Monticello, second Tuesday of each month, 7 p.m.
- Brookston Prairie Township Public Library ~ Trustee Board Meeting, Seminar Room, second Tuesday of each month, 7 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Closed meeting, every Tuesday, Reynolds Crossroad Group, Methodist Church, 600 E. Second St., Reynolds, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 13
- Leads Networking Meeting ~ Indiana University Health White Memorial Hospital, every second and fourth Wednesday, 7:45-9 a.m.
- Monticello Parks and Recreation Board Meeting ~ Monticello City Park, Anheier Building, 910 City Park Loop, 6 p.m.
- AMVETS Riders Chapter 91 meeting ~ second Wednesday of each month at the AMVETS Post 91, 219 Northwestern Ave., Monticello, guests welcome, 6:15 p.m.
- Narcotics Anonymous ~ every Wednesday, Monticello United Methodist Church, 200 S. Main St., Monticello, 7 p.m.
- Town of Brookston Board Meeting ~ second and fourth Wednesdays, Brookston Town Hall, 205 E. Third St., 7 p.m.
- Independent Order of Odd Fellows, Monticello Lodge No. 107, meeting ~ the second and fourth Wednesday of each month, at Riverview Cemetery, Monroe K. Heglin N.G., 7:30 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Closed meeting, every Wednesday, Breakaway Group, Federated Church, Second and Wood streets, Brookston, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.