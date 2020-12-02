Wednesday, Dec. 2
- Monon Town Council meetings ~ first and third Wednesdays of each month, 6 p.m.
- Narcotics Anonymous ~ every Wednesday, Monticello United Methodist Church, 200 S. Main St., Monticello, 7 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Closed meeting, every Wednesday, Breakaway Group, Federated Church, Second and Wood streets, Brookston, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 3
- Movers and Shakers, White County’s Business Professionals Networking Group, meets every Thursday at Indiana University Health White Memorial Hospital, Hibner Conference Room, 8 a.m.
- Burnettsville Town Council Meeting ~ Burnettsville Community Center, 7 p.m.
- Twin Lakes AMVETS regular meetings ~ first Thursday of each month at the post located at 219 Northwestern, Monticello, new members welcome, 7 p.m.
- Libanus Masonic Lodge No. 154 F. and A.M of Monticello Stated Meeting ~ first Thursday of every month at the lodge, W.M. Brock Suhr, 7:30 p.m.
- Mourning and Dancing Grief Support Group ~ first Thursday of every month, Bethany Presbyterian Church, 3305 Longlois Drive, Lafayette, adults and young adults are welcome, for more information call 765-447-2662.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Thursday, Climbers Group/Community Foundation Building, 1001 Airport Road, Monticello, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 4
- Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Merit Board ~ Tippecanoe County Law Enforcement Center, 2640 Duncan Road, Lafayette, first Friday of each month, noon.
- Rotary Club of Monticello ~ every Friday, Brandywine Convention Center, lunch and a short program, noon.
- Monticello Eagles Bingo ~ every Friday, public invited, 6:30 p.m.
- Narcotics Anonymous ~ every Friday, Monticello United Methodist Church, 200 S. Main St., Monticello, 7 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Friday, Water Tower Group, Remington Library, 105 Ohio St., Remington, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ every Friday, New Hope Group, Monon Methodist Church, 501 N. Market St., Monon, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Friday, Delphi Last Stop, 231 S. Indiana St., Delphi, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 5
- Deer Creek Community Breakfast ~ first Saturday of every month, 4450 N. Indiana 29, Camden, free-will donation, handicap accessible and carry-outs, 7-10 a.m.
- Monon Civic Preservation Society ~ Tag sale clearance to benefit Monon Theater Restoration at former Ford store across from Walmart in Monticello, 9 a.m. to noon.
- Twin Lakes Student Food Pantry ~ Woodlawn Elementary, open to immediate families of Twin Lakes School Corporation students, for information contact 765-543-9188, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Monticello VFW Men’s Meeting ~ first Saturday of every month, 10 a.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Saturday, Monticello Saturday Night Live, Community Foundation Building, 1001 Airport Road, Monticello, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 6
- Knights of Columbus Bingo ~ every Sunday, public invited, doors open at 5 p.m., early bird games begin at 6:30 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ every Sunday, New Hope Church, Monon Methodist Church, 501 N. Market St., Monon, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 7
- White County Commissioners ~ Regular Meeting, White County Building, Second Floor, Commissioners’ Meeting Room, 8:15 a.m.
- Kiwanis Meeting ~ every Monday, Brandywine Convention Center, lunch and a short program – serving the children of Monticello and the world, for more information call 574-870-3996, noon.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Monday, The Big Book Study, Sculpture’s Building, 304 S. Sixth St., Monticello, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, noon.
- White County Food Pantry ~ noon to 3:15 p.m. and from 5:45-7:30 p.m. every Monday.
- Narcotics Anonymous ~ every Monday, Monticello United Methodist Church, 200 S. Main St., Monticello, 7 p.m.
- Women in Touch of Monticello ~ meet every Monday, support group for women struggling with emotional turmoil, for information call 765-412-8161.
- Monticello Eagles meeting ~ first and third Monday of each month, 7 p.m.
- Monticello VFW 2231 Men’s Auxiliary meeting ~ first Monday of each month, 7 p.m.
- Monticello Goodfellows meeting ~ first and third Monday of each month at Riverside, Monticello, 7:30 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Monday, Renegades Group, Faith Covenant Church, 570 S. Maple St., Monticello, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 8
-White County Airport Board of Aviation Commissioners ~ Regular Meeting, Airport Conference Room, 2222 S. Airport Road, second Tuesday of the month, 10 a.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Closed meeting, every Tuesday, Reynolds Crossroad Group, Methodist Church, 600 E. Second St., Reynolds, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.
- - Lake Ladies Luncheon meeting ~ cancelledsecond Tuesday of each month, 11:30 a.m.
- White County Amateur Radio Society ~ USA Restaurant, Reynolds, second Tuesday of the month, 7 p.m.
- Town of Chalmers Council ~ Regular meeting, Chalmers Town Hall, 205 E. Walnut St., Chalmers, second and fourth Tuesdays, 7 p.m.
- Twin Lakes Board of School Trustees ~ Central Office unless otherwise posted, 565 S. Main St., Monticello, second Tuesday of each month, 7 p.m.
- Brookston Prairie Township Public Library ~ Trustee Board Meeting, Seminar Room, second Tuesday of each month, 7 p.m.
