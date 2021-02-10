Thursday, Feb. 11
- American Red Cross Blood Drive ~ Zion Bethel Family Center, Meeting Room, 415 S. Third St., Monticello, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter: zionbfc to schedule an appointment, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Monticello VFW Ladies Auxiliary, Post 2231 meeting ~ second Thursday of each month, 5:30 p.m.
- Blue Star Mothers of Indiana Chapter No. 1 meeting – second Thursday of each month, Blue Star Mothers have sons and daughters in the military, anyone wishing to help the troops is welcome to attend, for more information and the meeting place call 574-583-2607, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 12
- Rotary Club of Monticello ~ every Friday, Brandywine Convention Center, lunch and a short program, noon.
- Monticello Eagles Bingo ~ every Friday, public invited, 6:30 p.m.
- American Legion Post #81, 405 E. Washington St., Monticello, Chef Dee’s specials include baked steak, tilapia and butterfly shrimp from 5-7 p.m. with DJ Huddy playing music until 7:30 p.m.
- Narcotics Anonymous ~ every Friday, Monticello United Methodist Church, 200 S. Main St., Monticello, 7 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Friday, Water Tower Group, Remington Library, 105 Ohio St., Remington, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ every Friday, New Hope Group, Monon Methodist Church, 501 N. Market St., Monon, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Friday, Delphi Last Stop, 231 S. Indiana St., Delphi, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 13
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Saturday, Monticello Saturday Night Live, Community Foundation Building, 1001 Airport Road, Monticello, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 14
- Knights of Columbus Bingo ~ every Sunday, public invited, doors open at 5 p.m., early bird games begin at 6:30 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ every Sunday, New Hope Church, Monon Methodist Church, 501 N. Market St., Monon, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 15
- Kiwanis Meeting ~ every Monday, Brandywine Convention Center, lunch and a short program – serving the children of Monticello and the world, for more information call 574-870-3996, noon.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Monday, The Big Book Study, Sculpture’s Building, 304 S. Sixth St., Monticello, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, noon.
- White County Food Pantry ~ noon to 3:15 p.m. and 5:45-7:30 p.m. every Monday.
- American Legion Post 81, 405 E. Washington St., Monticello, SAL meeting, 5 p.m.
- Narcotics Anonymous ~ every Monday, Monticello United Methodist Church, 200 S. Main St., Monticello, 7 p.m.
- Women in Touch of Monticello ~ meet every Monday, support group for women struggling with emotional turmoil, for information call 765-412-8161.
- Pheasants Forever meeting ~ third Monday of each month at Riverside. Dinner at 6 p.m., meeting at 7 p.m.
- Monticello Eagles meeting ~ first and third Monday of each month, 7 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Monday, Renegades Group, Faith Covenant Church, 570 S. Maple St., Monticello, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.
- Monticello Goodfellows meeting ~ first and third Monday of each month at Riverside, Monticello, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 16
- North White Family Pantry ~ 326 N. Market St., Monon, for families that have children who attend the North White School Corporation from kindergarten to 12th grade. You will need to fill out a short form. If you have a need to keep food in the home for your children, then this is a good place to start. We have a good variety of food, plus, we have eggs. Donations of canned or boxed food are always welcome as well as monetary donations and school supplies, third Tuesday of each month from 9-11 a.m. and 3:30-5:30 p.m.
- Brookston Music Jam ~ Brookston Prairie Township Public Library, ground floor Community Room, free, family-friendly event, handicapped accessible, for more information contact Howard Clark at 765-563-3721 or Dave Alm at 765-563-3504, third Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 17
- Monon Town Council meetings ~ first and third Wednesdays of each month, 6 p.m.
- Narcotics Anonymous ~ every Wednesday, Monticello United Methodist Church, 200 S. Main St., Monticello, 7 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Closed meeting, every Wednesday, Breakaway Group, Federated Church, Second and Wood streets, Brookston, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.