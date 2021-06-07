Thursday, June 10
- Movers and Shakers, White County’s Business Professionals Networking Group, meets every Thursday at IU Health White Memorial Hospital, Hibner Conference Room, 8 a.m.
- Grass Creek Lions All You Can Eat Fish and Chicken Dinner ~ Grass Creek Fire Station, 7309 S. State Road 17, by Dan’s Frying Service, adults — $10, children ages 6-12 — $5, dessert included with meal, 4:30-7 p.m.
- Monticello VFW Ladies Auxiliary, Post 2231 meeting ~ second Thursday of each month, 5:30 p.m.
- Blue Star Mothers of Indiana Chapter No. 1 meeting – second Thursday of each month, Blue Star Mothers have sons and daughters in the military, anyone wishing to help the troops is welcome to attend, for more information and the meeting place call 574-583-2607, 6:30 p.m.
- Eco Energy, 7 p.m. June 10, Anheier Building in Monticello City Park. Materials fee is $3 for each class. Geared for students in third to eighth grade. Find energy in the most unlikely places. Program will be “Solar Energy,” where students will learn how the sun can provide energy for cooking, growing food, and power. Participants will make solar cookers. Register by calling 574-583-3983 or online at montiparks.recdesk.com.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Thursday, Climbers Group/Community Foundation Building, 1001 Airport Road, Monticello, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, June 11
- Fulton County Historical Power Show ~ Fulton County Historical Society grounds, four miles north of Rochester on U.S. 31 and County Road 375 North, Power Show, vendors, crafts, food, etc., free parking, contact Fulton County Historical Power Association t 574-223-4436, fchs@rtcolcom, ww.fultoncountyhistory.org, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.
- Rotary Club of Monticello ~ every Friday, Brandywine Convention Center, lunch and a short program, noon.
- Monticello Eagles Bingo ~ every Friday, public invited, 6:30 p.m.
- Narcotics Anonymous ~ every Friday, Monticello United Methodist Church, 200 S. Main St., Monticello, 7 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Friday, Water Tower Group, Remington Library, 105 Ohio St., Remington, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ every Friday, New Hope Group, Monon Methodist Church, 501 N. Market St., Monon, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Friday, Delphi Last Stop, 231 S. Indiana St., Delphi, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.
- Blues in the Park, 8 p.m. June 11, Altherr Nature Park Amphitheater, Monticello. Sponsored by Frank Rupe’s School of Guitar. Public welcome. Free. Campfire and S’mores included. Rain location: Anheier Building in Monticello City Park.
Saturday, June 12
- Fulton County Historical Power Show ~ Fulton County Historical Society grounds, four miles north of Rochester on U.S. 31 and County Road 375 North, Power Show, vendors, crafts, food, etc., free parking, contact Fulton County Historical Power Association t 574-223-4436, fchs@rtcolcom, ww.fultoncountyhistory.org, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Saturday, Monticello Saturday Night Live, Community Foundation Building, 1001 Airport Road, Monticello, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, June 13
- Fulton County Historical Power Show ~ Fulton County Historical Society grounds, four miles north of Rochester on U.S. 31 and County Road 375 North, Power Show, vendors, crafts, food, etc., free parking, contact Fulton County Historical Power Association t 574-223-4436, fchs@rtcolcom, ww.fultoncountyhistory.org, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Knights of Columbus Bingo ~ every Sunday, public invited, doors open at 5 p.m., early bird games begin at 6:30 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ every Sunday, New Hope Church, Monon Methodist Church, 501 N. Market St., Monon, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7 p.m.
Monday, June 14
- Kiwanis Meeting ~ every Monday, Brandywine Convention Center, lunch and a short program – serving the children of Monticello and the world, for more information call 574-870-3996, noon.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Monday, The Big Book Study, Sculpture’s Building, 304 S. Sixth St., Monticello, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, noon.
- White County Food Pantry ~ noon-3:15 p.m. and from 5:45-7:30 p.m. every Monday.
- Outdoor Explorers Nature Crafts, 6:30 p.m. June 14, Central Pavilion in Monticello City Park. Materials fee is $3 for each class. Geared for children ages preschool through second grade. Craft will be “Nature Cookie Decoration.” Register by calling 574-583-3983 or online at montiparks.recdesk.com.
- Narcotics Anonymous ~ every Monday, Monticello United Methodist Church, 200 S. Main St., Monticello, 7 p.m.
- Women in Touch of Monticello ~ meet every Monday, support group for women struggling with emotional turmoil, for information call 765-412-8161.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Monday, Renegades Group, Faith Covenant Church, 570 S. Maple St., Monticello, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, June 15
- North White Family Pantry ~ 326 N. Market St., Monon, for families that have children who attend the North White School Corporation from Kindergarten to 12th grade. You will need to fill out a short form. If you have a need to keep food in the home for your children, then this is a good place to start. We have a good variety of food, plus, we have eggs. Donations of canned or boxed food are always welcome as well as monetary donations and school supplies, third Tuesday of each month from 9-11 a.m. and 3:30-5:30 p.m.
- American Legion Auxiliary Unit 81 ~ Noodle Dinner, American Legion Post, 405 E. Washington St., Monticello, meals are $10, meal consists of your choice of chicken or beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, side, roll with butter and dessert, dine-in or carry-out, all proceeds go to support veterans, military personnel and their families, 5-7 p.m.
- POP (Power of Produce) Club, 5-7 p.m. June 15, Monticello Farmers Market in the POP tent at the courthouse (Constitution Plaza). For children ages 1 through 18. Free activities, tasting and lessons. Sponsored by the Monticello Parks Department, Monticello-Union Township Public Library and the Monticello Farmers Market.
- Brookston Music Jam ~ Brookston Prairie Township Public Library, ground floor Community Room, free, family-friendly event, handicapped accessible, for more information contact Howard Clark at 765-563-3721 or Dave Alm at 765-563-3504, third Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Closed meeting, every Tuesday, Reynolds Crossroad Group, Methodist Church, 600 E. Second St., Reynolds, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, June 16
- Monon Town Council meetings ~ first and third Wednesdays of each month, 6 p.m.
- Art in the Park by Joy Bailey, 6-8 p.m. June 16, Anheier Building in Monticello City Park. Classes limited to 15 people. Participants will learn how to make a butterly quilt. Materials fee is $6; if people bring their own quilting tool, fee will only be $2. Register by calling 574-583-3983 or online at montiparks.recdesk.com.
- Narcotics Anonymous ~ every Wednesday, Monticello United Methodist Church, 200 S. Main St., Monticello, 7 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Closed meeting, every Wednesday, Breakaway Group, Federated Church, Second and Wood streets, Brookston, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, June 17
- Movers and Shakers, White County’s Business Professionals Networking Group, meets every Thursday at IU Health White Memorial Hospital, Hibner Conference Room, 8 a.m.
- Streets of Monticello Association (SOMA) ~ Chamber of Commerce Office, 105 W. Broadway, Monticello, third Thursday of every month, 12:30 p.m.
- Indiana Beach Conservancy District Meeting ~ Scheurich Plumbing Heating and Cooling, 1008 N. Sixth St., Monticello, third Thursday of every month, 3 p.m.
- American Legion Post 81 ~ 405 E. Washington St., Monticello, All You Can Eat Fish Fry, meal consists of fish, French fries, coleslaw and hush puppies, $10, eat in or carry-out is available, all proceeds go to assist veterans, service personnel and the various programs of the American Legion, 5-7 p.m.
- Monticello Garden Club ~ Regular Meeting, Monticello City Park, Anheier Building on S. Main just north of Gordon Road, annual dues $20, third Thursday of every month, 6:30 p.m.
- Eco Energy, 7 p.m. June 17, Anheier Building in Monticello City Park. Materials fee is $3 for each class. Geared for students in third to eighth grade. Find energy in the most unlikely places. Program will be “Wind Energy,” where students will learn how wind can be used in flight, music and to power homes. Participants will make a hovercraft. Register by calling 574-583-3983 or online at montiparks.recdesk.com.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Thursday, Climbers Group/Community Foundation Building, 1001 Airport Road, Monticello, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.