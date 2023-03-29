Photo event: Tree Top Boutique & Gifts is hosting an Easter Bunny Photo Event on Saturday, April 1, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a complimentary 4X6 photo and egg filled treats for the kids. They are also offering a 15% shopper discount.

AYCE benefit: A benefit for Steve Bunnell features an all you can eat spaghetti dinner on Sunday, April 2, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Rugie’s Dugout, 1210 N. 6th St. in Monticello. Dinner is dine in or carry out and all proceeds will go to the Bonnell family. An old fashioned cake walk will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. with Stephanie. Motorcyclists are asked to meet at noon for a procession past the Bonnell home to kick off the event.