Photo event: Tree Top Boutique & Gifts is hosting an Easter Bunny Photo Event on Saturday, April 1, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a complimentary 4X6 photo and egg filled treats for the kids. They are also offering a 15% shopper discount.
AYCE benefit: A benefit for Steve Bunnell features an all you can eat spaghetti dinner on Sunday, April 2, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Rugie’s Dugout, 1210 N. 6th St. in Monticello. Dinner is dine in or carry out and all proceeds will go to the Bonnell family. An old fashioned cake walk will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. with Stephanie. Motorcyclists are asked to meet at noon for a procession past the Bonnell home to kick off the event.
Smoked Chicken & Fish Fry: The Idaville Fire Department is hosting a smoked chicken and fish fry on Friday, April 7, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the station, 307 N. Main St. in Idaville. The dinner includes smoked chicken or all you can eat fish with sides and dessert. Carry out is available. Dinner is $12 for adults, $6 for kids 5-10 and under 5-years old are free. A Masterbuilt Smoker/Grill and a Yeti Cooler drawing will be held at 7 p.m. Tickets will be available until time of drawing. The meal is catered by Olivers Country Catering.
American Red Cross Blood Drive: The Zion Bethel Family Center is sponsoring an American Red Cross Blood Drive on Tuesday, April 11, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the meeting room at 413 S. Third St.. Monticello. Please call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter zionbfc to schedule and appointment. Come give blood between April 1 -23 for an exclusive American Red Cross and PEANUTS T-shirt featuring Snoopy as the coolest beagle in town, Joe Cool! Get yours while supplies last. Give blood. Help save lives.