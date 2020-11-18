Wednesday, Nov. 18
- Monon Town Council meetings ~ first and third Wednesdays of each month, 6 p.m.
- Monticello Parks and Recreation Board Meeting ~ Monticello City Park, Anheier Building, 910 City Park Loop, 6 p.m.
- Honey Creek 4-H Club ~ 4-H Building in Reynolds, club members will make holiday cards for veterans and discuss upcoming events and deadline, 6:30 p.m.
- Narcotics Anonymous ~ every Wednesday, Monticello United Methodist Church, 200 S. Main St., Monticello, 7 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Closed meeting, every Wednesday, Breakaway Group, Federated Church, Second and Wood streets, Brookston, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 19
- Movers and Shakers, White County’s Business Professionals Networking Group, meets every Thursday at IU Health White Memorial Hospital, Hibner Conference Room, 8 a.m.
- Streets of Monticello Association (SOMA) ~ Chamber of Commerce Office, 105 W. Broadway, Monticello, third Thursday of every month, 12:30 p.m.
- Indiana Beach Conservancy District Meeting ~ Scheurich Plumbing Heating and Cooling, 1008 N. Sixth St., Monticello, third Thursday of every month, 3 p.m.
- Enter the Garden Club ~ Regular Meeting, Monticello City Park, Anheier Building, third Thursday of every month, reservations or club info call Sue at 317-917-5420, 6:30 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Thursday, Climbers Group/Community Foundation Building, 1001 Airport Road, Monticello, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 20
- Rotary Club of Monticello ~ every Friday, Brandywine Convention Center, lunch and a short program, noon.
- American Legion Post 81 ~ 405 E. Washington St., Monticello, Chef Dee will have specials of Meat Loaf, Tilapia or Butterfly Shrimp from 5-7 p.m. with DJ Huddy playing music.
- Monticello Eagles Bingo ~ every Friday, public invited, 6:30 p.m.
- Narcotics Anonymous ~ every Friday, Monticello United Methodist Church, 200 S. Main St., Monticello, 7 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Friday, Water Tower Group, Remington Library, 105 Ohio St., Remington, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ every Friday, New Hope Group, Monon Methodist Church, 501 N. Market St., Monon, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Friday, Delphi Last Stop, 231 S. Indiana St., Delphi, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.
- VFW Post 2231 Fish Fry ~ third Friday of every month, at the Post located at 503 N. Third St., Monticello, 5-7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 21
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Saturday, Monticello Saturday Night Live, Community Foundation Building, 1001 Airport Road, Monticello, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 22
- Knights of Columbus Bingo ~ every Sunday, public invited, doors open at 5 p.m,, early bird games begin at 6:30 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ every Sunday, New Hope Church, Monon Methodist Church, 501 N. Market St., Monon, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 23
- Kiwanis Meeting ~ every Monday, Brandywine Convention Center, lunch and a short program – serving the children of Monticello and the world, for more information call 574-870-3996, noon.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Monday, The Big Book Study, Sculpture’s Building, 304 S. Sixth St., Monticello, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, noon.
- White County Food Pantry ~ noon to 3:15 p.m. and from 5:45-7:30 p.m. every Monday.
- American Legion Post No. 81 ~ Executive Board Meeting, 405 E. Washington St., Monticello, 5 p.m. with the membership meeting at 6 p.m.
- Marine Corp League — Michael Walters Detachment ~ Monticello VFW Post 2231, 503 N. Third St., serving Carroll, White and Cass counties, fourth Monday of every month, 7 p.m.
- In Stitches Fiber Arts Circle ~ fourth Monday of every month at the Delphi Public Library to work on projects and to glean input and ideas from other fiber crafters. Bring a project to work on and a dessert or snack to share. For more information call the library at 765-564-2929, 7 p.m.
- Narcotics Anonymous ~ every Monday, Monticello United Methodist Church, 200 S. Main St., Monticello, 7 p.m.
- Women in Touch of Monticello ~ meet every Monday, support group for women struggling with emotional turmoil, for information call 765-412-8161.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Monday, Renegades Group, Faith Covenant Church, 570 S. Maple St., Monticello, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 24
- Town of Chalmers Council ~ Regular meeting, Chalmers Town Hall, 205 E. Walnut St., Chalmers, second and fourth Tuesdays, 7 p.m.
- Mothers of Hope Support Group ~ Support, information and education for mothers of addicted children of any age, 5329 E. Wayside Court, Monticello, fourth Tuesday of the month, for more information contact Teresa Shaffer at 270-313-6619, 7-9:30 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Closed meeting, every Tuesday, Reynolds Crossroad Group, Methodist Church, 600 E. Second St., Reynolds, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.