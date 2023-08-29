The Heart Fellowship of the First Presbyterian Church, a group of seniors who enjoy worship, fellowship and becoming more informed will have their monthly meeting Tuesday, Sept. 12. This month’s meeting will be a ROAD TRIP to have a guided tour of The Farm at Prophetstown. Those attending will carpool from the church parking lot leaving at 10:45 a.m. Prior to returning to Monticello the group will stop for a “Dutch Treat Lunch.”
The public is invited to attend. For reservations, please call the church office at 574-583-5787 prior to noon on Friday, Sept. 8.
Monon Civic Preservation Society to meet
The Monon Civic Preservation Society's next regular meeting will be Monday, Sept. 11 at 11 a.m. in the Civic Center. Agenda business will be theater update, plans for Open Mic B.Y.O.C event and other activities. All persons interested in preserving Monon’s history and heritage are welcome.