Helping Paws Bunco Fundraiser
Helping Paws will host a Bunco fundraiser on Sunday, April 16, at 2 p.m. at the American Legion in Monticello. Cost is $10 per person and there will be a cash bar and refreshments available to purchase. All proceeds fund Helping Paws efforts to control the local feral cat population. RSVP to Beckey at 719-321-5186. The American Legion is located at 405 E. Washington St., Monticello.
A benefit ride hosted by local ABOLAFIA MC of White County will be held on Saturday, May 20, for Kara, a 6-year old with osteosarcoma. Kara had surgery in December to remove a tumor in her right femur. The ride and benefit will be at the American Legion in Monticello with sign up beginning at 10:30 a.m. and the ride starting at noon. All vehicles are welcome!
They will also have a silent auction and kids’ games: ring toss, Plinko, balloon darts, ball toss and face painting. Donations will be accepted until the day of the ride. The American Legion is located at 405 E. Washington St., Monticello.
Logansport Coin Club host Kokomo Coin & Collectibles Show
The Kokomo Coin & Collectibles Show will be held Sunday, April 16, at Moe’s River Room, located at 150 South Highway 931 in Kokomo. Show hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dealers will be buying and selling U.S. and World coins. Admission and parking are free. An exhibit if US dimes from the 1820s to present will be on display.