Helping Paws Bunco Fundraiser

Helping Paws will host a Bunco fundraiser on Sunday, April 16, at 2 p.m. at the American Legion in Monticello. Cost is $10 per person and there will be a cash bar and refreshments available to purchase. All proceeds fund Helping Paws efforts to control the local feral cat population. RSVP to Beckey at 719-321-5186. The American Legion is located at 405 E. Washington St., Monticello.