The Twin Lakes Show Choir Invitational returns for the first time since 2020. The competition will have groups coming in from Fort Wayne, New Castle, and Lafayette (from Indiana) as well as two Ohio schools coming from Dayton and Cincinnati. The competition will be a qualification site for the ISSMA Show Choir State Finals in March. This will be the 10th in person competition that TL has hosted since its inception in 2011. The event will begin at 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 21, and Twin Lakes Sound Wave will perform in exhibition at 9:25 p.m. to close out the competition. Tickets will be available at the door for $10 dollars for the morning session or $15 for the entire day. For more information please contact Victoria Sayler (TL Choral Director) at vsayler@twinlakes.k12.in.us.
News in your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.