Twin Lakes High School Theatre is proud to announce its upcoming production of "Ladies and Gentlemen of the Jury." "Ladies and Gentlemen of the Jury" will be presented on Friday, Nov. 18, and Saturday, Nov. 19, at 7:30 p.m. in the Twin Lakes H.S. auditorium. Tickets are now available in the TLHS counseling office during school hours. Reserved seating is $6 and tickets at the door are $7. Contact the counseling office at 574-583-7108, option 4, for more information.

"Ladies and Gentlemen of the Jury" by Fred Ballard is a courtroom comedy set in the 1930s. This show was a fabulous hit on Broadway, starring many distinguished actors and actresses. The story takes place during a murder trial. Yvette Gordon (Tessa Kirchner) is accused of killing her husband. She claims that they struggled for a gun, and it accidentally discharged. Her maid (Kaida Collard), however, testifies that it was no accident. The prosecutor (Griffin Hornung) and defense attorney (Clara Grennes) argue their cases before Judge Fish (Diego Diaz Romero). However, an eccentric juror, Mrs. Crane (Genevieve Stroetz), repeatedly interrupts the proceedings to question the witnesses. After much wrangling by counsel, the jury is dismissed to begin their deliberations. On the first ballot we discover that the jury is in complete agreement—that is, except for Mrs. Crane. She refuses to budge from her position, and the remainder of the play is a lively and entertaining demonstration of Mrs. Crane’s powers of persuasion!

