The Twin Lakes High School Theatre and Music departments are excited to announce their upcoming spring musical, The Addams Family Musical! The Addams Family Musical will be presented in the Twin Lakes HS auditorium for three performances: Friday, March 17, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, March 18, at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, March 19, at 2:30 p.m.   

Tickets are now available in the TLHS Counseling Office (574-583-7108 option 4) during normal school hours, 7:30-4.  Reserved tickets purchased in advance are $9, and assigned seats purchased at the door are $10.   

