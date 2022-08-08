United Way small logo

MONTICELLO — Observed on the 31st of August every year, International Overdose Awareness Day (IOAD) seeks to create better understanding of overdose, reduce the stigma of drug-related deaths, and create change that reduces the harms associated with drug use. The public is invited to come together on Aug. 31, to remember those who have died due to drug overdose.

The United Council on Opioids is hosting not only an event of remembrance, but also of education. Individuals will share their stories of recovery, a time of silence will be held to remember our lost loved ones, and Narcan training will be provided to those in attendance. We will also have a time to decorate a feather to place on our traveling memorial tree in memoriam of our lost loved ones.

