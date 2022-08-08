MONTICELLO — Observed on the 31st of August every year, International Overdose Awareness Day (IOAD) seeks to create better understanding of overdose, reduce the stigma of drug-related deaths, and create change that reduces the harms associated with drug use. The public is invited to come together on Aug. 31, to remember those who have died due to drug overdose.
The United Council on Opioids is hosting not only an event of remembrance, but also of education. Individuals will share their stories of recovery, a time of silence will be held to remember our lost loved ones, and Narcan training will be provided to those in attendance. We will also have a time to decorate a feather to place on our traveling memorial tree in memoriam of our lost loved ones.
By holding an event this year, the people of White County are joining themselves to a global movement for understanding, compassion, and change. People and communities come together annually to raise awareness of one of the world’s most urgent public health crises – one that, unfortunately, is only getting worse.
According to the UN Office on Drugs and Crime’s most recent World Annual Drug Report, nearly half a million people around the world died as a result of drug use in 2019. Early statistics and anecdotal evidence for the 2021 calendar year show that the situation is becoming ever-more critical, exacerbated in many areas by disruption of both services and the supply chain throughout the pandemic.
We welcome members of the greater White County community to the White County United Way Center (402 Tioga Road, Door #3) on Aug. 31 at 5:30 p.m. to learn more and hold space for those impacted by overdose.