Folding adult changing table

MONTICELLO — The Mayor’s Advisory Council for ADA is hosting its first bowling/cornhole event to raise funds for adult changing tables for city parks and buildings. The event will take place at the Best Bowling Center on Aug. 19, with two sessions for bowling available for teams of four.

The fundraiser will help the city purchase three adult changing tables, one for the new observation building at Altherr Park and two for the city pool restrooms. The tables are needed to give adults with special needs a place they can go with accessible amenities.

Tags