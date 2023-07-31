MONTICELLO — The Mayor’s Advisory Council for ADA is hosting its first bowling/cornhole event to raise funds for adult changing tables for city parks and buildings. The event will take place at the Best Bowling Center on Aug. 19, with two sessions for bowling available for teams of four.
The fundraiser will help the city purchase three adult changing tables, one for the new observation building at Altherr Park and two for the city pool restrooms. The tables are needed to give adults with special needs a place they can go with accessible amenities.
They are also looking into funding for more Geo Grid for the parks to make walking paths more accessible to wheelchairs and walkers.
Diane Bunnell, ADA Title VI coordinator, is looking for sponsors to help pay for the event with a deadline of Wednesday, Aug. 2. Event sponsors can choose to be a sign sponsor in various sizes and fees, and/or place an item fir the raffle and grand prizes.
The adult changing tables cost about $3,500 each plus the cost of shipping. Funds raised will also go towards adding more accessible activities and fun areas for people with special needs. Funds also help support matching grants, which help pay for these and similar items to improve the lives of those with special needs.
Early registration for the bowling/cornhole games is appreciated, but registration will be open on the day of the event. The time for the first set for bowling or cornhole is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the second set is from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19. Bowling costs $10 per person and includes two games and shoes. Cornhole is $5 per person. Bring your own team or join with others to make a team at the event. There will be a 50/50 drawing and a raffle. The day will be fun for all ages and abilities.
Lunch is included and donations will gladly be accepted.
The Best Bowling Center is located at 208 Rickey Rd., in Monticello. To register or for more information, contact Bunnell at adacoordinator@monticelloin.gov or call 574-583-4568. Registration forms are available at the city hall during regular business hours.