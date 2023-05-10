In celebration of 100 years of providing habitat for wildlife and outdoor activities for visitors, Kankakee FWA is hosting a guided birding hike celebration May 20, from 7:30 - 11 a.m. CT. Come join for one day to learn about the many bird species at Kankakee FWA. Kankakee FWA provides 4,199 acres of habitat for migratory birds, including revitalized marsh, open water, riparian woods, periodically flooded crop fields and 11 miles of river.
Participants can select one of three different routes on the Kankakee FWA property for the guided hikes. One birding “hike” will be an accessible driving route. The other two hikes will follow mowed lanes around the property and may involve walking through vegetation or across wet ground.
Participants should meet at Kankakee Headquarters at 7:30 a.m CT for a meet and greet and the unveiling a newly installed bird observation blind. This blind will be available for visitors to take photographs and observe birds on the wetlands. We will break into hiking groups at 8 a.m. from there.
Please dress for the weather and bring the snacks and water you need for a morning at Kankakee. If you have binoculars, they may prove useful, but they are not necessary to have a great day hiking.
DNR values inclusion and access for all participants and will provide reasonable accommodations for this event. Please contact Bryan Boggs at 574-896-3522 or KankakeeFWA@dnr.IN.gov to make an accommodation request. Requests must be submitted by the Thursday preceding the event.