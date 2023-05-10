In celebration of 100 years of providing habitat for wildlife and outdoor activities for visitors, Kankakee FWA is hosting a guided birding hike celebration May 20, from 7:30 - 11 a.m. CT. Come join for one day to learn about the many bird species at Kankakee FWA. Kankakee FWA provides 4,199 acres of habitat for migratory birds, including revitalized marsh, open water, riparian woods, periodically flooded crop fields and 11 miles of river.

Participants can select one of three different routes on the Kankakee FWA property for the guided hikes. One birding “hike” will be an accessible driving route. The other two hikes will follow mowed lanes around the property and may involve walking through vegetation or across wet ground. 