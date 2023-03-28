A scandal that rocked Monon nearly 100 years ago will be the featured presentation at the April 16 annual meeting of the Monon Civic Preservation.
Mike Morris will be presenting the troubling story of Carl Middlestadt, the "Missing Cashier!"
Close to 100 years ago in Monon a story began unfolding that took several years to conclude. The story involves a man that was a trusted citizen, a family man, a successful business man, a philanthropist, a pillar of the community and yet….
Mike will explore how the story unfolds beginning with direct tales that his grandfather used to tell. And he will connect the dots in a way that “Grandpa” probably never knew.
Questions will be asked along the way and audience participation will be encouraged
Mike is a former resident of Monon where his parents still reside. He and wife Lisa have three adult children. A graduate of Purdue, Mike spent his vocational years in the steel industry.
The meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m. EDT in the Monon Civic Center is free and open to the public. During the short business portion of the meeting Treasurer Devon Querry will present the Society’s financial report and theatre chair Jim Davis will update progress on the theatre. Following refreshments and a social time, attendees will be able to tour the theatre.
