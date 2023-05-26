Shop Galore on 24 is returning for the third year with town wide yard sales along the US 24 corridor from Kentland to Reynolds. The event will be Saturday, June 10, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. (local time) with each town hosting town wide yard sales.
In Kentland, registration for the sales can be found at Murphy's Food King and the deadline to be on the map is May 31. Maps of the sales can be picked up at the grocery store on June 10.
In Remington, registration to appear on the map can be completed at the True Value, where maps of the sales can also be picked up on June 10.
In Wolcott, registration for the map is at Farney's Service Center and maps for the sale can be picked up at the BP station the day of the sales. Deadline for registration is June 7.
In Reynolds, registration is at the town hall. Deadline is June 2 and maps will be available on June 10 at the gas station at US 24 and SR 421.