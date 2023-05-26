Shop Galore on 24

Shop Galore on 24 is returning for the third year with town wide yard sales along the US 24 corridor from Kentland to Reynolds. The event will be Saturday, June 10, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. (local time) with each town hosting town wide yard sales.

In Kentland, registration for the sales can be found at Murphy's Food King and the deadline to be on the map is May 31. Maps of the sales can be picked up at the grocery store on June 10.