The Monon/North White schools reunion will be held Saturday, June 24, beginning at 5:30 p.m. in the "Shipyard" at North White High School in Monon.
Honored classes will be the 75-year class of 1948, the 70-year class of 1953, the 65-year class of 1958, the 60-year class of 1963 and the 55-year class of 1968.
You are invited to the reunion if you attended the Monon school or North White at any time. Meet with classmates and long-time friends to share an evening of memories and laughter. Former students will be coming from several states to celebrate the evening with friends.
Reservation forms will be sent to all former students for whom we have addresses. If you (or someone you know) may not be on our invitation list, please notify Julie Gutwein, 1307 Indian Hills, Monticello, Ind., 47960 or phone 219-863-4721, email philandjulieg@lightstreamin.com or Kristel Kaye, 6375 Whippoorwill Lane, Lafayette, IN 47905, phone 765-404-3119, or email kristel.kaye@comcast.net.
Mark a big circle on your calendar on June 24 and plan to attend the Monon/North White Schools Reunion.