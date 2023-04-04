Community calendar

The Monon/North White schools reunion will be held Saturday, June 24, beginning at 5:30 p.m. in the "Shipyard" at North White High School in Monon.

Honored classes will be the 75-year class of 1948, the 70-year class of 1953, the 65-year class of 1958, the 60-year class of 1963 and the 55-year class of 1968.