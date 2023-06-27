Parks Survey

The Parks Department would like residents to fill out the survey to let them know what people would like to see in the parks.

MONTICELLO — POP Club is for all kids up to 18 years old and will meet at the Farmers Market at the City Building Bay Doors on Tuesday July 11, 18, 25 and Aug. 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29 anytime between 5 and 7 p.m. Come explore healthy eating and physical activity and have fun!

Outdoor Explorers programs are for preschool to second graders with an adult. On Thursday, July 20, we will meet in lower City Park (Rotary Cove) near the staircase, set up tarp tents and roast s'mores. Register by calling Parks at 574-583-3983 and leave a message or on line at montiparks.recdesk.com. You may just show up also.