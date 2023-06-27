MONTICELLO — POP Club is for all kids up to 18 years old and will meet at the Farmers Market at the City Building Bay Doors on Tuesday July 11, 18, 25 and Aug. 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29 anytime between 5 and 7 p.m. Come explore healthy eating and physical activity and have fun!
Outdoor Explorers programs are for preschool to second graders with an adult. On Thursday, July 20, we will meet in lower City Park (Rotary Cove) near the staircase, set up tarp tents and roast s'mores. Register by calling Parks at 574-583-3983 and leave a message or on line at montiparks.recdesk.com. You may just show up also.
Birding- Summer Residents with Katie Smith will start at Bluestem Nature Center on Saturday, July 22, at 8 a.m. Bring your binoculars or use ours. Katie will help us identify the birds that are in our area all summer.
Olympics Fun on Wednesday, July 26, is for kids of all ages. Come to City Park any time between 5 and 7 p.m., and we will have an obstacle course for your child to run to get fired up for the Olympics in 2024. (July 26 - August 11)
Garden Outings are programs to promote gardening by learning from other gardeners. This program is organized by the Monticello Parks Department and SWCD (Soil and Water Conservation District). On Friday, July 28, we will meet at Kents Cucurbits-1595 IN18, Brookston- at 7 p.m. for a tour of their fall-oriented farm featuring pumpkins, gourds, sunflowers and more!
Parks Survey: Please fill out our Parks Survey so we know what you want in the parks.