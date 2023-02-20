NCPL

1,000 Books Before Kindergarten

Newton County Public Library offers 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten, an easy and fun reading program for littles and their parents. Simply read a book, any book to your newborn, infant or toddler. The goal is to read 1,000 books before each little one starts Kindergarten. (Parents can repeat favorite books!) It sounds hard, but if parents read one book every night that’s 365 books a year, 730 books in two years, and 1,095 books in three years! We are here to help, by offering log sheets to list the books parents read to their children or parents may log online with our BeanStack app. Children earn a new book for every 100-book milestone they reach, as well! We maintain a photo gallery in each library for children progressing through the program, and we will post on social media with parental permission. At the end of the program when children begin kindergarten parents will have a photographic record of their growth, and each child will have up to 10 books in his or her personal library! Visit your branch of the Newton County Public Library to sign up for this rewarding program, or register online at https://newton.beanstack.org/users/sign_in

