1,000 Books Before Kindergarten
Newton County Public Library offers 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten, an easy and fun reading program for littles and their parents. Simply read a book, any book to your newborn, infant or toddler. The goal is to read 1,000 books before each little one starts Kindergarten. (Parents can repeat favorite books!) It sounds hard, but if parents read one book every night that’s 365 books a year, 730 books in two years, and 1,095 books in three years! We are here to help, by offering log sheets to list the books parents read to their children or parents may log online with our BeanStack app. Children earn a new book for every 100-book milestone they reach, as well! We maintain a photo gallery in each library for children progressing through the program, and we will post on social media with parental permission. At the end of the program when children begin kindergarten parents will have a photographic record of their growth, and each child will have up to 10 books in his or her personal library! Visit your branch of the Newton County Public Library to sign up for this rewarding program, or register online at https://newton.beanstack.org/users/sign_in
One On One Technology training available
Newton County Public Library offers computer and other personal electronic device assistance in the form of FREE on-on-one help sessions each month. Topics Library staff will assist with are:
Computer basics (Window 7,8, 10 and iPads)
Downloading various content to your device
How to use an iPad, Kindle, Android device or smart phone
Setting up e-mail, Facebook, Skype or other accounts
Organizing files, photos and music
Microsoft Office basics
Using USB flash drives to save personal data
Using mobile hotspots
Researching a topic on the Internet
Things to know when scheduling a One on One session:
Staff members are unable to troubleshoot or repair devices
The Library is not liable for any damage to customer equipment that may occur during a help session
Bring any device you need help with along with you, include power cords, or let us know if you wish to use a stationary computer for instruction
Staff may not be able to assist with every device type, program or problem
Appointments are based on staff availability
Patrons may only book one 30-minute session at a time. Lake Village will host its next help session on Wednesday, March 15. Please call 219-992- 3490 to register for a time slot. Roselawn Library will offer technology help on Tuesday, March 21. Patrons may call 219-345-2010 to register for a time slot. Morocco will hold its next help session on Friday, March 17. Patrons may call 219-285-2664 to register for a time slot. Patrons may also sign up online by visiting https://www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-adult
Playdates at Lake Village, Morocco and Roselawn
Lake Village will host a playdate on Monday, March 6, at 10 a.m. Morocco is offering a library playdate on Tuesday, March 7, at 10 a.m., and Roselawn will host a playdate on Monday, March 20, at 11 a.m. Toys will be available for children to play with, and books will be available to read, as well. Visit the library to make new friends and learn about library services. Registration is required for these gatherings, as it helps library staff prepare materials. Visit Lake Village Memorial Township Library, call 219-992-3490. Visit Morocco Community Library or call 219-285-2664. Call Roselawn Library at 219-345-2010, or visit the library to register. Register online at: https://www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-family
Lego Clubs to meet at Lake Village, Morocco, and Roselawn
Children in grades K through 6 are invited to have LEGO fun at Roselawn on Tuesday, March 7, at 4 p.m. Lake Village Memorial Township Library will offer LEGOS on Tuesday, March 14, at 3:30 p.m. and Morocco will host LEGO Club Wednesday, March 29, at 3 p.m. Different building challenges will keep children thinking creatively while having fun! Children will enjoy a variety of building challenges, along with after-school snacks. Call Lake Village Library at 219-992-3490, Morocco Community Library at 219-285-2664, or Roselawn Library at 219-345-2010, or stop in any location to register. Register online at: https://www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-afterprograms
Book Chat at Roselawn Library
Join us at Roselawn Library on Thursday, March 9, and Thursday, March 23, for Book Chat! Instead of reading the same book and then discussing it, participants will discuss their recent reads, favorite books, and enjoy time discussing the best pastime of all – reading! Registration is required, so visit Roselawn Library, call 219-345-2010, or register online at: https://www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-adult
Dr. Seuss’ birthday celebrations at Morocco, Roselawn
Morocco Community Library and Roselawn Library will celebrate Dr. Seuss’ birthday on Saturday, March 4 with special events! Children ages 3-5 are invited to celebrate by wearing striped clothing like “The Cat in Hat” or by rolling up their pant legs to show off their “Socks, Socks, Socks!” We will be reading his books, doing some fun activities, enjoying snacks, and completing crafts. Roselawn’s birthday bash will begin at 10 a.m. at Roselawn Library. Call 219-345-2010 to register, or visit the library to register, as space is limited. Morocco’s birthday party will start at 11 a.m., so visit Morocco Community Library or call 219-285-2664 to register. Register early, as space is limited. Register online at: https://www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-preschool
Bingo at Roselawn
Roselawn Library will offer a fun afternoon of Bingo on Thursday, March 23, at 2 p.m. Adults 18 years of age and older are invited to enjoy an afternoon of bingo and visiting as we play a variety of game patterns for useful and enjoyable prizes. Participants are welcome to bring snacks and non-alcoholic beverages with them. Visit Roselawn Library to register for bingo, call the library at 219-345-2010, or register online at: https://www.sigSnupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-adult
Seed packet wreath craft at Roselawn
Adults are invited to create a one-of-a-kind spring wreath using seed packets! This program will be presented at Roselawn Library on Tuesday Feb. 28, at 6 p.m. The library will provide a 10” grapevine wreath, silk flowers, and ribbon, and each participant will provide 12 to 16 seed packets for his or her wreath. This program is free and open to adults 18 years of age and older, but registration is required, as space is limited. Visit Roselawn Library to register, or call 219-345-2010. Register online at: https://www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-adult
STEM Club at Roselawn
Roselawn Library is hosting STEM Club on Monday, March 6, at 4 p.m. This event allows children in grades 3 through 6 to engage in math games, compete in engineering challenges, build and learn about technology. This program is free, but registration is necessary – visit Roselawn Library to register, or call 219-345-2010. Register online at: https://www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-afterprograms
Teen and tween Nerf wars at Roselawn
Back by popular demand – Teen and Tween Nerf Wars at Roselawn Library! Fifth-12th graders are invited to our second Nerf Wars event on Friday, March 10, at 5:15 p.m. Youth may bring their own non-modified Nerf weapons, and the library will supply all darts and provide protective eyewear. Parents must sign a waiver for each participant before the program. We will have different challenges and games for participants in this event. Those under the age of 13 must have a parent present. Visit Roselawn Library or call 219-345-2010 to register for this all-out fun event. Register online at: https://www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-teen
Library board to meet in March
The Newton County Public Library Board of Trustees meetings are held on the third Monday of each month. The regular board meeting for March will be held on Monday, March 20, at 5:30 p.m. at the Morocco Community Library, 205 South West Street in Morocco. For further information, contact Jennifer Arrenholz, Director, Newton County Public Library, 219-992-3490.