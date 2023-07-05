MONTICELLO — On Saturday, July 8, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. EST, a centennial celebration will be held at the Norway Dam, 279 W Turbine Ct., in Monticello. NIPSCO and the SFLECC will host a centennial celebration to educate area residents further about the dams, provide interaction with first responders and observe the century of recreation, tourism and attractions that the lakes have generated. The event will include:
- Guided tours and educational presentations of the hydro dams
- NIPSCO’s Picarro Leak Detection Vehicle
- NIPSCO’s Emergency Mobile Command Center as well as Carroll County and White
- County Emergency Mobile Command Centers to tour.Door Prizes including NIPSCO
- Energy Gift Certificates and Indiana Beach day passes.
- First responder vehicles and Monticello Police Canine Demonstrations will be on hand, while the White County Sheriff’s Department provides Child ID Fingerprinting. Monticello Fire Department Dive Boat and Rescue Vehicle to the public.
- Children Games borrowed from a local school with prizes for winners.
- Antique Boats will be on display from different eras.