Library Board to meet in April
The Newton County Public Library Board of Trustees meetings are held on the third Monday of each month. The regular board meeting for April will be held on Monday, April 17, at 5:30 p.m. at the Lake Village Memorial Township Library, 9444 N 315 W in Lake Village.
For further information, contact Jennifer Arrenholz, Director, Newton County Public Library, 219/992-3490.
1,000 Books Before Kindergarten
Newton County Public Library offers 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten, an easy and fun reading program for littles and their parents. Simply read a book, any book to your newborn, infant or toddler. The goal is to read 1,000 books before each little one starts Kindergarten. (Parents can repeat favorite books!)
It sounds hard, but if parents read one book every night that's 365 books a year, 730 books in two years, and 1,095 books in three years!
We are here to help, by offering log sheets to list the books parents read to their children or parents may log online with our BeanStack app. Children earn a new book for every 100-book milestone they reach, as well!
We maintain a photo gallery in each library for children progressing through the program, and we will post on social media with parental permission. At the end of the program when children begin Kindergarten parents will have a photographic record of their growth, and each child will have up to 10 books in his or her personal library!
Visit your branch of the Newton County Public Library to sign up for this rewarding program, or register online at https://newton.beanstack.org/users/sign_in
One On One Technology training available
Newton County Public Library offers computer and other personal electronic device assistance in the form of free on-on-one help sessions each month.
Topics library staff will assist with are:
• Computer basics (Window 7,8, 10 and iPads)
• Downloading various content to your device
• How to use an iPad, Kindle, Android device or smart phone
• Setting up e-mail, Facebook, Skype or other accounts
• Organizing files, photos and music
• Microsoft Office basics
• Using USB flash drives to save personal data
• Using mobile hotspots
• Researching a topic on the Internet
Things to know when scheduling a One on One session:
• Staff members are unable to troubleshoot or repair devices
• The Library is not liable for any damage to customer equipment that may occur during a help session
• Bring any device you need help with along with you, include power cords, or let us know if you wish to use a stationary computer for instruction
• Staff may not be able to assist with every device type, program or problem
• Appointments are based on staff availability
• Patrons may only book one 30-minute session at a time
Lake Village will host its next help session on Wednesday, April 19. Please call 219-992-3490 to register for a time slot. Morocco will hold its next help session on Friday, April 21. Patrons may call 219-285-2664 to register for a time slot. Roselawn Library will offer technology help on Tuesday, April 18. Patrons may call 219-348-3850 to register for a time slot. Patrons may also sign up online by visiting
After School Bingo at Lake Village
Children in grades K through 6 are invited to a fun afternoon of Bingo on Tuesday, April 4, at 3:30 p.m. Participants will play a few rounds of Bingo and every participant will have a chance to win a prize!
Registration is required for this program, so visit Lake Village Library, or call 219/992-3490. Register online at: https://www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-afterprograms
Lego Clubs at Roselawn
Children in grades K through 6 are invited to Roselawn for LEGO Club on Wednesday, April 5, at 3:45 p.m.
Different building challenges will keep children thinking creatively while having fun! Children will enjoy a variety of building challenges, along with after-school snacks!!
Call Roselawn Library at 219-348-3850, or stop in to register. Register online at: https://www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-afterprograms
Storytime sarts at Lake Village, Morocco and Roselawn
Storytime is a weekly set of action-packed half-hour programs with stories, songs, dancing and activities for children ages 4 to 5 years!
Lake Village is offering Storytime at 11 a.m. starting on Tuesday, April 4; Morocco Community Library begins Storytime on Wednesday, April 5, at 11 a.m.; and Roselawn Storytime kicks off on Wednesday, April 5, at 5:15 p.m.
Visit Lake Village Memorial Township Library to register, or call 219-992-3490. Call Morocco Community Library at 219-285-2664 or visit the Library to register. Visit Roselawn Library or call 219-348-3850 to register.
Register online at: https://www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-preschool
Babytime at Lake Village, Morocco and Roselawn
Parents and babies from birth to 23 months are invited to Babytime – an engaging, program to teach simply songs, fingerplays, rhymes, and start little ones off right about reading. Babytime is a great way to meet new friends and have fun!
Roselawn will offer Babytime on Tuesdays beginning April 4, at 5 p.m.
Registration is required – call Roselawn Library at 219-348-3850 or visit the lLibrary to register.
Register online at:https://www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-preschool
Mother Goose On The Loose at Lake Village, Morocco and Roselawn
Our fun-filled toddler program, Mother Goose on the Loose, is being presented at Lake Village Memorial Township Library on Tuesdays starting April 4, at 10 a.m., at Morocco Community Library on Wednesdays starting April 5, at 9:30 a.m., and Roselawn Library on Tuesdays starting April 4, at 6 p.m.! Mother Goose on the Loose is a series of literature-based programs for children ages 2 and 3.
These programs present fun themes about simple motions, concepts, families, and friends! Children will hear stories, sing, dance, learn finger plays, play together, and meet other children and adults. Moms and babysitters are asked to sit in, as well.
We ask parents or caregivers to register their children so we know how many little ones to expect. Visit Lake Village Memorial Township Library to register, or call 219-992-3490. Call Morocco Community Library at 219-285-2664 or visit the library to register.
Visit Roselawn Library or call 219-348-3850. Register online at: https://www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-preschool
Roselawn Book Club to discuss “The Maid”
Join us as we read and discuss Nina Prose’s debut “The Maid” as part of Roselawn’s Book Club on Thursday, April 6, at 10 a.m.
In a fancy urban hotel, a guest lies dead, and the main suspect is Molly Gray, a member of the cleaning staff whose devotion to her work is matched only by her love for her deceased grandmother.
Anyone may participate, but patrons who want to participate need to order this book from the library via Evergreen Indiana. The audio version of this is available as well, and downloadable versions are available on the Library’s Overdrive or Hoopla digital content services.
Coffee will be available, and attendants are welcome to bring their own snacks. This program is free and open to adults.
Register for this free book discussion program by visiting the Roselawn Library, call 219-348-3850 to register, or register online at:
Tween Stem Hour at Roselawn
Roselawn Library will host Tween Stem Hour on Thursday, April 6, at 4 p.m. Students in grades 5 through 8 will make slime and learn the difference between slime and Oobleck.
Space is limited, so we ask that parents register their children by visiting Roselawn Library, calling 219-348-3850, or registering online at: https://www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-tween
Libraries to close for Good Friday
All locations of the Newton County Public Library will be closed on Friday, April 7, in observance of Good Friday.
Lake Village, Morocco, and Roselawn Libraries will reopen on Saturday, April 8, at 9 a.m. The board and staff of Newton County Public Library wish everyone a safe and pleasant Easter weekend.