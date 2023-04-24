The 2023 National Day of Prayer is Thursday, May 4. For over 70 years the U.S. has devoted this day to encourage people to pray for our country, our state, and our community. The White County, Indiana National Day of Prayer committee will hold a gathering at the White County Courthouse gazebo on May 4, at 7:30 a.m. A community prayer gathering will be held at 7 p.m. at Monticello Christian Church, 105 Gordon Road, Monticello. All are welcome to come for prayer and fellowship.
Car antenna ribbons commemorating the day have been distributed to local churches and will be available at the gazebo on May 4. The committee is also encouraging participation in online activities for the day that can be found at https://nationaldayofprayer.org or https://www.facebook.com/natlprayer or through Christian radio and TV.