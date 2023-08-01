POP Club
POP Club is for all kids up to 18 years old and will meet at the Farmers Market at the City Building Bay Doors on Tuesday Aug. 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29 anytime between 5 and 7 p.m. Come explore healthy eating and physical activity and have fun!
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 574-583-5121 or email cgrace@thehj.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|24 Hour "Day Pass"
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$25.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$45.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$80.00
|for 365 days
Art in the Park
Quill Your Initial will be held on Thursday Aug. 3, from 6-8 p.m., at the Bluestem Nature Center. Joy Bailey will show us how to create a unique alphabet with quilling. Let us know which letter to have ready for you to quill by calling Cindy 574-870-2036 after you register for the class. To register call parks 574-583-3983 or register on line: montiparks.recdesk.com.
Garden Outings
Garden Outings are programs to promote gardening by learning from other gardeners. This program is organized by the Monticello Parks Department and SWCD (Soil and Water Conservation District). On Thursday Aug. 10, we will meet at the Monticello Public Library and Tammy will talk about gardening in raised beds and her many years of gardening experience. This will be our last program for this year.
Art in the Park
Acrylic Tree Scene will be held Thursday, Aug. 24, from 6-8 p.m., at the Bluestem Nature Center. Joy Bailey will guide us in painting a woodland scene using acrylics. To register call Parks at 574-583-3983 or register on line: montiparks.recdesk.com.
