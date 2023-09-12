Astronomy
The Monticello Parks Department and the Twin Lakes High School Science Department invite everyone to these astronomy events at Voigt Park’s South Parking lot. The moon, Jupiter and Saturn as well as many constellations will highlight the evenings. Telescopes and star maps provided.
Wednesday, Sept. 27, at 8:30 p.m., come see the moon, Saturn, and bright night sky objects!
On Saturday, Oct. 14, 11:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., come safely view the partial solar eclipse!
And on Wednesday Nov. 8, at 7:30 p.m. see Jupiter, Saturn, constellations, and deep sky objects.
Fall Art in the Park by Joy Bailey
All parks classes begin at 6 p.m. at Bluestem Nature Center.
All library classes begin at 2 p.m.; register at the library.
Watercolor Pencil Barn - Thurs. Sept. 14, at Bluestem Nature Center 6-8 p.m. Register at the parks.
Friday Oct. 6 - Quilled Fall Butterfly & Flowers will be at the library
Thursday Oct. 26 - Watercolor Bird - Parks
Tuesday Nov. 2 - Christmas Tree Quill- Parks
Friday Nov. 10 - Quilled Poinsettia Wreath- at the library
Tuesday Nov. 29 - Christmas Cardinal Ornament- Parks
Friday Dec. 8 – Quilled snowflakes at the library
Thursday Dec. 14 – Quilled snowflakes - Parks
To register call 574- 583-3983 or register online: montiparks.recdesk.com