Pop Club May 23 Flyer
Adult

Free Fishing at Bluewater Park is June 3, from 8 to 10:45 a.m. Come learn about casting, bait, lures, have some donuts and more. Fun for the whole family!

POP Club is sponsored by the Farmers Market, library and parks. Kids join free at the Tuesday Farmers Market at the West Bay of the Old Firehouse any time between 5 and 7 p.m. and learn about healthy eating and active living.