Free Fishing at Bluewater Park is June 3, from 8 to 10:45 a.m. Come learn about casting, bait, lures, have some donuts and more. Fun for the whole family!
POP Club is sponsored by the Farmers Market, library and parks. Kids join free at the Tuesday Farmers Market at the West Bay of the Old Firehouse any time between 5 and 7 p.m. and learn about healthy eating and active living.
Art in the Park is for older students and adults and meets Wednesday, June 7, for Pastel Landscape and Wednesday, June 28, for Quilled Wreath at 6 p.m. in the Bluestem Nature Center. Art and Nature are the themes. Cost is $5 for each program. Please register for these classes by calling Parks at 574-583-3983 and leave a message or on line at montiparks.recdesk.com.
Garden Outings are programs to promote gardening by learning from other gardeners. This program is promoted by the parks and SWCD. June 8 we will meet at Larimers Neck of the Woods at 7 p.m. to tour the garden, greenhouse and orchard. June 29, at 7 p.m., we will meet at the Community Gardens on Hanawalt Street to hear Andrew Westfall from Purdue Extension talk about Plant Pathology.
Outdoor Explorers programs are for preschool to second graders with an adult. This year’s theme is Explore Our Parks. We will meet Monday evenings: June 12, at Bluestem Nature Center, June 19 at Altherr Nature Park Amphitheater and June 26 in Lower City Park at the pavilion by the public access site at 6 p.m. We will do crafts and explore. Cost is $3 each program. Register by calling Parks and leave a message 574-583-3983 or on line at montiparks.recdesk.com.
June Bug Jam starring students from the School of Guitar is Thursday, June 15, at 8 p.m. in the amphitheater in Altherr Nature Park. If it rains it will be in the Anheier Building in City Park. All ages will enjoy this.
Parks program information can be accessed on the City web site or Monticello Parks Department Facebook site. Join us for lots of summer fun!