Everything Green on St. Patrick’s Day
In honor of Spring, St. Patrick’s Day and Ireland the Monticello Parks Department will celebrate the color green with crafts and green snacks, on Wednesday, March 15, at 6 p.m. at the Anheier Building in City Park. This event is for ages preschool thru 2nd grade.
Adults can enjoy creating Easter mason jars on Thursday, March 23, at 7 p.m. at the Anheier Building in City Park. This simple craft will be a great addition to your Easter décor. Cost is $15, and only 20 spots are available. Call the parks department to register at 574-583-3983 and leave a message, or register online at montiparks.recdesk.com.
Spring has sprung and it’s time for Easter and Spring crafts on Wednesday, April 5, at 6 p.m. in the Anheier Building in City Park. This craft is for kids pre-2nd grade and a parent. To register call Parks 574-583-3983 and leave a message or on line at montiparks.recdesk.com
Get Walkin’ is for everyone. A free email based walking program has you covered for spring . You will receive 16 emails to encourage and inform you about walking in the White County area. The program starts Monday, March 6, and concludes May 23. Sign up on line at http://bitly.ws/w6SS