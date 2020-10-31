- Farmhouse Ornaments: Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. at the Anheier Building in City Park. For adults. Create two simple but timely embroidery hoop ornaments. Add farmhouse charm to your Christmas tree. Cost is $6.
- Plaid Christmas Wreath: Thursday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. at the Anheier Building in City Park. For adults. This beautiful but simple wreath will highlight your holiday decor. Cost is $20.
- String Art Christmas Tree: Tuesday, Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. in the Anheier Building in City Park. For adults. This simple string art project will make your holidays merry and bright! Cost: $8.
- Wood Burned Spoons: Thursday, Nov. 19 at 7 p.m. at the Anheier Building in City Park. For adults. These spoons would make great Christmas gifts. Cost: $6 for two spoons.
- Pine Cone Swag: Tuesday, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. at the Anheier Building in City Park. For adults. This swag is perfect for indoors or out. Cost is $5.
- Button Christmas Tree: Thursday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. at the Anheier Building in City Park. For adults. This old fashioned button tree will make you nostalgic for Christmas past. Cost is $10.
Register ahead by calling Cindy at 574-583-4525 and leave a message. Please wear a mask.