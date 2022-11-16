Please join us for the fun and excitement of the annual Monticello Lighted Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 6 p.m. In a joint partnership, Rotary Club of Monticello and the Streets of Monticello Association (S.O.M.A.) will be hosting this year’s event. Many local businesses, clubs, and organizations participate in the parade and several thousand people come downtown to enjoy the magical night.
The parade route will begin at Ohio St. and Third St. It will proceed east on Ohio St. to Main St. and continue north, ending at Foster St. Judging will take place during the parade. Prizes will be given to the top 7-entries: 1st, 2nd, and 3rd places as well as Spectacular Sparkles, Most Creative, Mayors Pick, and Judges Pick.