The February art show presented by the Monticello Arts Beat is open in the West Bays on Friday and Saturday. The show features Art Beat artists Fred Holly and William Smock. Smock will have his popular 2023 calendars available for purchase and Holly will also have art to sell as well. The show opens on Friday, Feb. 17, from 4 to 7 p.m., and on Saturday, the show runs from 1 to 5 p.m. The West Bays are located at 120 W. Washington St in the former fire department next to city hall.
News in your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.