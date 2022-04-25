MONON — Jump up and down and shout, “YEA!”
The Monon School reunion will happen again after the pandemic interrupted the annual event for two years. And to celebrate the return of the event, we want to make sure everyone interested in attending the reunion receives a registration form.
Who is welcome to attend?
1. Former students of any Monon School – Monon Grade School, Monon High School, Monon Elementary, or North White High School.
2. Spouses or relatives of any of the above.
3. Anyone who wants to see friends who come from across the country to attend the reunion.
The celebration will be at 5:30 p.m. June 25 in the Shipyard Room at North White High School. Be sure to put that date on your calendar.
We will mail registration forms to all of the former students we have addresses for, but we know many who would like to attend are not in our database. So, please, contact Kristel Kaye (see contact information below) with your name, address, phone, and email, and a registration form will be sent to you. Please note that there will be no tickets available at the door.
Questions, comments or suggestions? Contact Julie Gutwein phone 574-583-6744; email philandjujlieg@lightstreamin.com; or Kristel Kaye at 765-404-3119 or kristel.kaye@comcast.net