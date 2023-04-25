The Monon/North White Schools reunion will be at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, in the Shipyard room at North White High School. Be sure to put that date on your calendar.
The Monon/North White Schools reunion will be at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, in the Shipyard room at North White High School. Be sure to put that date on your calendar.
Who is welcome to attend...
1. Former students of any Monon School – Monon Elementary, Monon Grade School, Monon High School, or North White High School.
2.Spouses or relatives of any of the above.
3. Anyone who wants to see friends who come from across the country to attend the reunion.
Registration forms will be mailed to all former students we have addresses for, but we know many who would like to attend are not in our database. Please contact Kristel Kaye (see contact information below) with your name, address, phone, and email, and a registration form will be sent to you. Please note that there will be no tickets available at the door.
We hope to see you on Saturday, June 24.
Contact Julie Gutwein: phone 574-583-6744 email philandjujlieg@lightstreamin.com or Kristel Kaye: phone 765-404-3119 email kristel.kaye@comcast.net
