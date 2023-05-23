Warranted Worship

Warranted Worship hits the stage at 10 a.m. performing inspirational music at the Monon Food Fest June 3.

 Provided

MONON — The All Aboard Monon committee invites everyone to join them June 3 for the annual Monon Food Fest from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in downtown Monon.

In addition to a wonderful variety of foods being offered by food and ice cream trucks, local church and sorority groups, there will be beverages for all ages from fruit water to wine and a beer garden.

