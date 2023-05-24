MONTICELLO — A Memorial Day service will be held at the White County Courthouse Constitution Plaza on Monday, May 29, at 1 p.m. The service includes the Marine Corp League, American Legion Post 81, AMVETS Post 91 and the VFW. Jim Snowberger, commandant of the Marine Corp League will serve as the Master of ceremony. Grace Fry, a music major at Ball State University will sing the National Anthem.
Speakers for the ceremony will be Mayor Cathy Gross, Veterans Service Officer Nathan Baker, Snowberger and Bill Madden of the American Legion.