The 62nd annual Holly Bazaar, sponsored by the Logansport Memorial Volunteers, will be held at Logansport Memorial Hospital in Medical Office Building East on Thursday, Nov. 10, from 3 – 6 p.m. and on Friday, Nov. 11, from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. This yearly fundraiser gives the community the opportunity to shop for unique holiday gifts and decorations in a festive atmosphere with the knowledge that their purchases benefit patient care here at the hospital.
“We look forward to presenting this holiday event and connecting with our community every year,” commented Tamara Szarszewski, gift shop manager at Logansport Memorial Hospital. “Being able to shop locally for your holiday and gift purchases is important to a lot of our customers. We are proud to be able to provide such a variety of products and gift items that are unique and in limited quantity. When shoppers support our Holly Bazaar, or our LMH Gift Shop at any time during the year, their purchase funds programs and services that our volunteers provide in departments across the hospital.