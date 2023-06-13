Community Resource Fair
Jones, Carmen

Logansport Memorial Hospital is pleased to announce the date for a Community Resource Fair, planned for Saturday, Sept. 9 at Riverside Park. This community event is made possible by numerous partnerships with local non-profit and community-based organizations, who are coming together to reach out and provide education, navigation, and direct access to the healthcare and social services resources available to residents in Cass County and across north-central Indiana.

Please mark your calendar and save the date for: Community Resource Fair, Saturday, Sept. 9, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., McHale Complex, Riverside Park, in Logansport.

