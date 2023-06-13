Logansport Memorial Hospital is pleased to announce the date for a Community Resource Fair, planned for Saturday, Sept. 9 at Riverside Park. This community event is made possible by numerous partnerships with local non-profit and community-based organizations, who are coming together to reach out and provide education, navigation, and direct access to the healthcare and social services resources available to residents in Cass County and across north-central Indiana.
Please mark your calendar and save the date for: Community Resource Fair, Saturday, Sept. 9, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., McHale Complex, Riverside Park, in Logansport.
We invite local organizations and vendors to join us at this free event. Food trucks are also welcome to participate and offer food for purchase to event attendees. If you or your organization is interested in participating, please complete a vendor registration form with the necessary details to help us plan for your presence. Completed registration forms may be sent by email to kshidler@logansportmemorial.org.
We would like to have vendor registration complete and closed by Friday, July 7. Any food trucks interested in participating must have a valid permit from the Cass County Health Department.
This is a family-friendly event, and the Dentzel Carousel will be open for free rides from 10 a.m. - noon, provided by the Logansport Memorial Hospital Foundation. Vendors will be located inside the McHale Complex at Riverside Park so the event will proceed as planned, come rain or shine. Outside activities may be planned and are encouraged, weather-permitting. Vendors are encouraged to bring any handouts or educational materials they may want to use in multiple languages – English, Spanish, Haitian Creole, and Karen are suggested.
Please call Logansport Memorial Hospital Planning and Development staff members with any questions or to sign up to participate: 574-753-1573.