LOGANSPORT — Logansport Memorial Hospital and its Family Center plans to hold a Climb Out of the Darkness event for new parents and families on Saturday, May 14 from 10 a.m.-noon at the Cass County Carousel in Logansport.
Climb Out of the Darkness is the largest event held around the nation raising awareness for the mental health of new families.
The goal of this event is to bring survivors, providers and members of the community together to raise awareness for perinatal mood and anxiety disorders, one of the most common complications after giving birth. Families will have the opportunity to ride the beloved Cass County Dentzel Carousel and also gather information about local, community-based services that are available to them.
Rides will be free to participants during the event and door prizes donated by local businesses and individuals will be drawn at 10:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.
The hospital is seeking partners to help raise awareness of this issue on May 14. There is no charge to participate. Hospital officials simply ask that you provide organizational resources and information to families that may be struggling with postpartum depression.
“The awareness and sense of community that we hope to create from this event is so important,” said Rachel Emery, nurse practitioner in the Logansport Memorial Women’s Health Center. “No matter where you are in your journey as a mom – from pregnancy to giving birth to your postpartum recovery – a big shift happens in your identity.
“There is so much focus on the health of your baby after delivery, but you as a mom are just as important in being cared for and supported,” she added. “Healthy moms in body, mind, and spirit raise healthy babies. Developing connections with others and validating these normal, real feelings and emotions that are part of the postpartum journey is so valuable for new mothers and rewarding for us to facilitate as healthcare åproviders. That’s why this event means so much to us.”
People interested in participating, please contact Kim Flora, MSN, RN, OB Nurse Navigator at 574-753-1704 or kflora@logansportmemorial.org. Organizations will be required to set up between 9:30-9:45 a.m. May 14 and bring a table and handouts.