MAUNDY THURSDAY: April 6, 2023
After a one-year absence, the much-loved re-enactment of the Last Supper is returning to the First Presbyterian Church.
Every year since 2008, (except for 2022), the First Presbyterian Church of Monticello has celebrated the events leading to Easter by re-enacting the Last Supper as seen through eyes of Christ’s disciples. Each member of the cast assumes the role of a disciple as depicted in Da Vinci’s famous painting of the Last Supper.
No event in the life of Christ is more dramatic than the Last Supper. It begins as a celebration of Passover. It ends at the point where Christ’s journey to Calvary begins. The drama arises out of the very human hopes, dreams, and fears of the disciples. They range from Thomas’s doubt to Peter’s denials and Judas’s betrayal. Having entered Jerusalem amid cheers and excitement just four days earlier, Christ and his disciples must now come to grips with a rising tide of hate around them.
Beginning with High Priests Annas and Caiaphas paying Judas to lead Roman Centurions to Christ, the re-enactment continues with the disciples’ reactions to Christ’s telling them that someone there will betray him before the night is over. The disciples react in different ways, depending both on their character and on how they appear in Leonardo Da Vinci’s painting.
During the re-enactment, each disciple bares his soul to the audience. Each gives voice to what is in his heart at this major turning point in their journey. It is impossible to hear the disciples speak of their hopes and fears and not relate them to our own.
“The re-enactment gives us insight into the character and lives of the disciples,” said Jody Headdy, director. “With an understanding of the dynamics of the Last Supper that the re-enactment provides, a more complete appreciation of the resurrection is possible.”
After the performance the audience will be invited to partake of communion in the chapel.
If you ever hope to experience something you’ll remember the rest of your life, please consider this extraordinary event. The service begins at 8 p.m. Thursday, April 6. For more information, call 574-583-5787. Look for us on FaceBook and YouTube @Monticello First Presbyterian Church.
