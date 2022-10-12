The Lake Village Presbyterian Church Deacons are sponsoring their annual Free Fall & Winter Clothing Exchange at the Lake Township Community Hall (old firehouse) located at 9728 N 300 W., Lake Village. We are in need of good clean donations, of new or gently used winter clothing (children – adult), coats, shoes, winter boots, linens, towels, blankets, baby items and curtains.

Now is the time to clean out your closets and share with your community. The Free Fall & Winter Clothing Exchange will be held at the Lake Township Community Hall during the following dates and times: Tuesday, Oct. 25, 4 - 6 p.m. (drop off and set-up); Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. (drop off and pick up); Thursday, Oct. 27, from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. (pick up only.)

