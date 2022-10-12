The Lake Village Presbyterian Church Deacons are sponsoring their annual Free Fall & Winter Clothing Exchange at the Lake Township Community Hall (old firehouse) located at 9728 N 300 W., Lake Village. We are in need of good clean donations, of new or gently used winter clothing (children – adult), coats, shoes, winter boots, linens, towels, blankets, baby items and curtains.
Now is the time to clean out your closets and share with your community. The Free Fall & Winter Clothing Exchange will be held at the Lake Township Community Hall during the following dates and times: Tuesday, Oct. 25, 4 - 6 p.m. (drop off and set-up); Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. (drop off and pick up); Thursday, Oct. 27, from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. (pick up only.)
No drop offs of clothing will be accepted on Thursday. Community volunteers are welcome to come help. Please drop off your donations at the far back-west door of the engine room. Watch for signs. Masks and gloves are optional. Volunteers will be there to help you bring in your donations if needed.
During the clothing exchange you can select from all of the donated clothing and or miscellaneous items available. The concept is to bring in (if you can) unwanted clothing and take home some much needed warm winter clothing. Everything is free! It is not necessary to donate in order to participate, but we do ask that you only select items for you or your family’s personal use.
We especially need good clean winter coats, children’s clothing, bedding, blankets, small knick-knacks, toys and books. Sorry, no furniture or large appliances will be accepted. Everyone is welcome to come shop! For additional information, please contact the church office at 219-992-3466.