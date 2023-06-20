MONTICELLO — What’s 100 years old, holds 4 billion gallons of water, and makes people very happy? Lake Shafer in Monticello, Indiana. And to mark its centennial, the city is throwing a real birthday bash.
“We are so excited to be hosting this year-long celebration,” says Commissioner Jim Davis, President White County Tourism Authority Board. “The Norway Dam and Lake Shafer are vital to our economy and put us on the map as a top tourism and recreation destination. We’re so grateful.”
To start things off, there will be a ribbon-cutting for the new “gateway” sign to the Monticello Entertainment District on Friday, June 23, at 4 p.m. on N. West Shafer Drive, just north of Pine View Resort, 1969 NW Shafer Dr.
The gorgeous 12’ x 8’ sign was developed by Lakes Centennial Commemoration Project Committee (LCCP), a sub-committee of the White County Tourism Authority. Janet Faker, former president of the tourism board, leads a group of energized community volunteers.
On Saturday, July 8, the “Lake Shafer Centennial Celebration” kicks off at 10 a.m. at Norway Dam Park, West Turbine Court, Monticello, with food, fun for the kids, First Responder exhibits, an antique-boat show, and historical presentations.
To further spread the celebration, the LCCP and Lake Shafer Association commissioned local iconic sign artist, Ed Ward, to create a whimsical mobile “Photo Opportunity Face Cut-out” sign that will travel around White County during 2023 events to promote the “Celebrating 100 Years of Lake Life.”
Lake Shafer quickly became a hot spot for tourists, vacationers, boaters and fishermen when it was created after the Norway Dam was constructed in 1923. The dam was built to generate electricity and provide power to unserved rural locations along the Tippecanoe River. The dam still generates electricity today and is owned and operated by NIPSCO. The 935-foot-wide Norway Dam was designed by New York engineer Roger Freeman in 1922, and named to honor early Norwegian settlers.