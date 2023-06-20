MONTICELLO — What’s 100 years old, holds 4 billion gallons of water, and makes people very happy? Lake Shafer in Monticello, Indiana. And to mark its centennial, the city is throwing a real birthday bash.

“We are so excited to be hosting this year-long celebration,” says Commissioner Jim Davis, President White County Tourism Authority Board. “The Norway Dam and Lake Shafer are vital to our economy and put us on the map as a top tourism and recreation destination. We’re so grateful.”

