The Lake Village Presbyterian Women are hosting their annual Fall Breakfast, Bake, Craft and White Elephant Sale on Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Lake Village Presbyterian Church located at 9412 North 300 West Lake Village, from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
The Presbyterian Women (PW) will be serving their wonderful breakfast buffet of fresh fruit, & egg casseroles, biscuits & gravy, pancakes, french toast bake, peach cobbler, breakfast beverages plus so much more. Guests may give a free will offering for the breakfast buffet.