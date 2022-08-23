TIPPECANOE COUNTY — The Indiana State Police is hosting its second annual open house at the Lafayette Post located at 5921 State Road 43 West Lafayette, IN. This event will be held on Saturday, Aug. 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The post is excited to share some of their specialty teams and resources with the public.
This event will give the community an opportunity to see the ISP helicopter, SWAT Team, EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal), K-9 unit, and more. Thanks to the sponsor, Industrial Federal Credit Union, they will have free food, drinks, and a live radio broadcast by Shine 99.