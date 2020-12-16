MONTICELLO — The Indiana Department of Health and the White County Health Department are partnering to hold a free drive-through clinic for COVID-19 testing.
It will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 15-19 at Ivy Tech Community College’s Monticello campus, 1017 O’Connor Blvd.
Testing will be available to all members of the public regardless of symptoms. Children as young as 2 years old can be tested with parental consent. No appointment is needed.
Hoosiers will not be charged for testing and insurance is not required. If you have private health insurance, please bring that information with you.
At the time of on-site registration, information will be given on how the results will be made available to you from the state. Results will not be reported to the local health department.