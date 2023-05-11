Reads

Rick and Debbie Read will be honored at an Appreciation Party on Wednesday, May 17, from 6 - 8 p.m. at the Monticello-Union Township Public Library.

Rick and Debbie Read have entertained and enlightened us with their knowledge and love of our neighborhood birds. Many of us enjoy bird watching and listening to their lovely sounds due to the Read's influential enthusiasm. They have been an invaluable support for the community, the parks, and the library.

Through the support of the Reads, the Monticello parks have become a birding destination with many nesting structures in the parks. With Rick’s guidance, the birding structures have been placed in the best locations to attract various types of birds. All boxes are on a list that includes the name of the park, type of bird, and the box number. An updated listing of the birds sighted within the parks can be found at ebird.org, a global database for birders.

