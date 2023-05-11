Rick and Debbie Read have entertained and enlightened us with their knowledge and love of our neighborhood birds. Many of us enjoy bird watching and listening to their lovely sounds due to the Read's influential enthusiasm. They have been an invaluable support for the community, the parks, and the library.
Through the support of the Reads, the Monticello parks have become a birding destination with many nesting structures in the parks. With Rick’s guidance, the birding structures have been placed in the best locations to attract various types of birds. All boxes are on a list that includes the name of the park, type of bird, and the box number. An updated listing of the birds sighted within the parks can be found at ebird.org, a global database for birders.
Navigate to the eBird Field Checklist for the Monticello City Park and Altherr Nature Park to find the updated bird sightings from Rick. Recently, the Monticello Parks Department held their grand opening for the Bluestem Nature Center. Rick was asked to provide his expertise for the viewing room, outside birding and wildlife viewing area. In working with the parks, Rick became a volunteer extraordinaire for the countless programs and assistance throughout the years.
Just as the parks, the library has developed a long-standing friendship with the Reads. They have led countless birding programs to educate and grow bird lovers within our community. Their many adventures provided an interest beyond bird watching to engage those who have never traveled to another country. Debbie shined light on the experiences of women in the military by leading a program and sharing stories of her time serving in the Army. The Reads support and assistance have been provided to many organizations. We wish them the best in their new community.
Please join the Monticello Parks Department and the Monticello-Union Township Public Library in showing our gratitude and appreciation for Rick and Debbie Read at the Appreciation Party on Wednesday, May 17 from 6 pm - 8 pm in the library’s program room. Light refreshments will be provided.