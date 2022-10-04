The Tippecanoe Christian Church would like to invite the community to attend its annual Homecoming Services on Sunday, Oct. 9. Sunday school begins at 9:30 a.m., followed by the morning worship service at 10:30 a.m. A carry-in lunch will be at noon.
The afternoon service will start at 1:30 p.m. Robert Foust, formerly of the church, will be the guest speaker. He is with SAV-A-LIFE. The puppeteers of the church will perform during the morning service. Leon Ulery of Star City will have the music for the day.