The Heart Fellowship of the First Presbyterian Church, a group of seniors who enjoy worship, fellowship and becoming more informed, will have their monthly meeting from 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14, at the church. Theressa Puterbaugh, director of the White County Council on Aging, will be the speaker.
The program should be over by 1 p.m. If you are employed, please feel free to join us for the luncheon and program. The program begins with worship followed by lunch at noon and the guest speaker begins at 12:30 p.m.