The Heart Fellowship of the First Presbyterian Church, a group of seniors who enjoy worship, fellowship and becoming more informed will have their monthly meeting from 11:15 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11 at the church. Parks Superintendent Mitch Billue will be the speaker. He will inform those in attendance about the new Bluestem Nature Center.
The program should be over at 1 p.m. If you are employed, please feel free to join us for the luncheon and program. Agenda – 11:15 a.m. – Worship; noon – Luncheon; 12:30 p.m. – Program.