The Heart Fellowship of the First Presbyterian Church, a group of seniors who enjoy worship, fellowship and becoming more informed will have their monthly meeting from 11:15 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9, at the church. Reesa Flora and Cindy Ehrlich will be the speakers. They will be informing us what we need to know about Monarch butterflies.
The program should be over at 1 p.m. If you are employed, please feel free to join us for the luncheon and program. Agenda – 11:15 a.m. – Worship; noon – Luncheon; 12:30 p.m. – Program.