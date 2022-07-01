The 2022-2023 school year will begin at Frontier School Corporation on Monday, Aug. 8, at 8:10 a.m. at Frontier Elementary and 8:15 a.m. at Frontier Jr.-Sr. High School. Returning student registration opened online on July 5, 2022. Returning student registration can be accessed from the Frontier School Corporation website at frontierschoolsin.org. The Frontier Jr.-Sr. High School and Frontier Elementary School offices will reopen on Monday, July 25, at 8 a.m. New families to Frontier School Corporation are asked to contact Frontier Elementary at 219-984-5438 or Frontier Jr.-Sr. High School at 219-984-5437 to set up an appointment for registration on Tuesday, July 26. In-Person Registration times and dates for new students are:
Tuesday, July 26 - 12 to 6 p.m.
Wednesday, July 27 - 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Returning families experiencing problems with the online registration are encouraged to contact the following for assistance:
Frontier Elementary: Kim Musgrave- kim.musgrave@frontier.k12.in.us, or Nancy Sullivan- nancy.sullivan@frontier.k12.in.us
Frontier Jr.-Sr. High School: Kathy Bassett-Kathy.Bassett@frontier.k12.in.us or Amy Turner- aturner@frontier.k12.in.us
Office personnel at both buildings will not return to the office for availability until July 25, at 8 a.m. So, please don’t feel offended if you do not get a return email until after this date.
Parents can utilize EZ School Pay to pay for textbooks or put lunch money into your child’s account. You can access EZ School Pay from the Frontier School Corporation website under the tab for parents and students. A small fee will be charged for use of EZ School Pay. Parents can choose to pay fees and lunch money by check or cash also.
Textbook rental fees are encouraged to be paid prior to the first day of classes. Parents in need of financial assistance can fill out the necessary paperwork for financial relief for textbook rental.
Due to the discontinuation of the USDA free student lunch and breakfast program, students who do not qualify for free or reduced lunches will be purchasing lunch and breakfast.
Chromebooks will be distributed to students in grades 3-12 during the first week of school. IPADS will be distributed to students in grades K-2 during the first week of school. Chromebooks and IPADS will be sent home with students for the 2022-2023 school year. Parents and students are financially liable for damages to Chromebooks not covered by normal wear and tear that occur while in the student’s possession.
School supply lists and Applications for Assistance (Free/Reduced meals and textbooks) are available on the Frontier School Corporation website at www.frontierschoolsin.org.
Any parent seeking to enroll their child as a transfer tuition student must make arrangements prior to registering at the respective schools. Transfer tuition forms are available at each building and the school corporation office at 126 E. Main Street in Chalmers, Indiana. The Frontier School Corporation office can be reached at 219-984-5009.
Frontier Jr.-Sr. High School will hold an in-person Open House on Wednesday, Aug. 10, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Frontier Elementary will hold an Open House for parents and students on Thursday, Aug. 4, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Parent/Teacher Conferences for Frontier School Corporation will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 14. Students will not report to school on Wednesday, Sept. 14. No remote or distance learning will occur for students on this day.
Frontier School Corporation applied for a waiver allowing the corporation to count instructional minutes in lieu of instructional days. Since, Frontier School Corporation exceeds the minimum number of instructional minutes, students will not report to school or do any distance or remote learning on the following dates:
Friday, August 5, 2022
Wednesday, September 14, 2022 (Parent/Teacher Conferences)
Tuesday, November 22, 2022
Monday, January 16, 2023
Tuesday, February 21, 2023
Frontier School Corporation will have a week long Fall Break from Monday, Oct. 24, through Friday, Oct. 28. School will be dismissed for Fall Break at 2:55 p.m. at Frontier Elementary School and 3:15 p.m. at Frontier Jr.-Sr. High School on Friday, Oct. 21. School will resume on Monday, Oct. 31.
Frontier School Corporation has some new bus drivers. Due to new federal regulations on training for bus drivers, Frontier School Corporation will start the school year with five bus drivers. More information will be released at a later date on the areas in which each bus driver will pick-up students. We are requesting parents indicate at registration if their child will ride a school bus or require transportation to school.
The 2022-2023 Frontier School Corporation bus drivers are Anita Edwards-Bus #2, April Hall-Bus #9, Mike Keith-Bus #6, Jerry Martin-Bus #14 and Rebecca Veach-Bus #5.
Important 2022-2023 Frontier School Corporation dates:
Tuesday, July 5-Online registration opens for the 2022-2023 school year
Monday, July 25-Offices at Frontier Jr.-Sr. High School and Frontier Elementary reopen at 8 a.m.
Tuesday, July 26-In-person registration at Frontier Elementary and Frontier Jr.-Sr. High School from 12-6 p.m.
Wednesday, July 27-In-person registration at Frontier Elementary and Frontier Jr.-Sr. High School from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. (No school for students)
Monday, August 8-Students report for the 2022-2023 school year
Monday, September 5-Labor Day (No school)
Wednesday, September 14-Parent/Teacher Conferences (No school for students)
Monday, October 24 to Friday, Oct. 28-Fall Break (No school)
Tuesday, November 22-Professional development for teachers (No school for students)
Wednesday, November 23 to Friday, Nov. 25-Thanksgiving Break (No school)
Thursday, December 22 through Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023-Winter Break (No school)
Thursday, Jan. 5-Records Day (No school)
Friday, Jan. 6-Students return for second semester
Monday, Jan. 16-Professional development for teachers (No school for students)
Friday, Feb. 17-Snow make-up day
Monday, Feb. 20-Great American’s Day (No school)
Tuesday, Feb. 21-Professional development for teachers (No school for students)
Monday, March 27 through Friday, March 31-Spring Break (No school)
Friday, April 7-Snow make-up day
Monday, April 10-Snow make-up date
Wednesday, May 24-Tentative last day of school
Thursday, May 25–Records Day (no school) snow make-up date
Friday, May 26-Snow make-up date (No school)
Tuesday, May 30-Friday, June 2-Snow make-up dates (No school)
Important Information: 2022-2023 Lunch Prices
Frontier Elementary
Milk-$0.40
Breakfast-$1.50
Lunch-$2.65
Extra Main Dish-$1.60
Vegetable-$0.50
Fruit-$-0.50
Bread-$0.50
Frontier Jr.-Sr. High School
Milk-$0.40
Breakfast-$1.65
Lunch-$2.80
Extra Main Dish-$1.85
Vegetable-$0.50
Fruit-$0.50
Bread-$0.50
2022-2023 Textbook Rental Prices
Frontier Elementary
Kindergarten-$124.16
Grade 1-$104.22
Grade 2-$101.65
Grade 3-$129.45
Grade 4-$150.28
Grade 5-$149.45
Grade 6-$150.28
Frontier Jr.-Sr. High School
Frontier Jr.-Sr. High School parents and students will be billed for book rental in the fall as rental amounts are dependent upon the courses chosen for study by students.