Parents planning to enroll their children in kindergarten for the 2023-2024 school year should plan to attend an informational meeting on Wednesday, March 8, at 6:30 p.m. at Frontier Elementary School. The meeting will include a tour of the school and an opportunity for a school bus ride.
Please bring the child’s birth certificate, immunization record and valid guardian’s email address. At the meeting, parents will also sign up for kindergarten screenings that will be held on April 17 and 18.
Children must be 5-years old on or before Aug. 1, 2023 to be eligible to attend kindergarten.
Preschool information meeting scheduled
Frontier Elementary School offers a developmental preschool with limited spots for age-appropriate peers. Frontier will host a 2023-2024 preschool information meeting on Wednesday, March 8, at 5:45 p.m. In addition, area preschools in Brookston (Bright Beginnings) and Chalmers (Discovering Hands) will also present information and requirements during this time about their respective programs.
Children must be 4-years old on or before Aug. 1, 2023, to be eligible to attend Frontier Elementary School Preschool.
Please call Frontier Elementary School for further information or to ask questions.