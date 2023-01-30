Frontier Falcons logo

Parents planning to enroll their children in kindergarten for the 2023-2024 school year should plan to attend an informational meeting on Wednesday, March 8, at 6:30 p.m. at Frontier Elementary School. The meeting will include a tour of the school and an opportunity for a school bus ride.

Please bring the child’s birth certificate, immunization record and valid guardian’s email address. At the meeting, parents will also sign up for kindergarten screenings that will be held on April 17 and 18.

