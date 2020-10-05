MONTICELLO — The Friends book sale is back!
Come browse and purchase used books, DVDs, audio books, and various other materials at the Fall Friends Book Sale on Friday, Oct. 23 and Saturday, Oct. 24. Hours for the book sale will be 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. for both Friday and Saturday.
A large inventory of nonfiction, reference, DVDs and many fiction novels in various genres available to purchase. Patrons will be given a bag to fill. A free will donation will be given for the materials.
Due to social distancing restrictions, the Friends group will allow 15 patrons to browse at a time and masks will be required. Hand sanitizers and wipes will be provided for patrons to use before and after browsing materials.
Help the Friends of the Library support the Monticello-Union Township Public Library by purchasing used materials from the Friends Book Sale. All proceeds benefit library programming, supplies, and much needed replacement of furniture, technology, and equipment.
For more information about this event or upcoming events at the library, visit the Monticello Public Library’s website at www.monticello.lib.in.us.